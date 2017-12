WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that killed an adult man on Monday.

The shooting happened at noon at 1101 Lake Cannon Drive West in Inwood (un-incorporated Winter Haven.)

There were no other injuries.

Detectives do not believe the shooting is related to the incident that occurred at the Circle K on Sunday morning.

