Man arrested for trying to kill father in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A 22-year-old Pasco County man is in jail for attempted murder after deputies say he stabbed his father multiple times.

The incident happened Friday evening at a home on Ashton Oaks Boulevard in Wesley Chapel.

Deputies say 22-year-old Stephen Grabania knocked on his father’s bedroom door, then started stabbing him with two kitchen knives when the door opened.

The victim told investigators he tried to run away from his son but was stabbed several more times.

According to the arrest report, the Grabania shouted several times that he was going to bleed his father to death while he was stabbing him.

When the victim was able to finally escape, he started knocking on several neighbors’ doors for help.

He was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with 19 stab wounds to his neck, back, abdomen and arms. Deputies say several of the wounds are life-threatening. One of them was deep enough to puncture the man’s lung. He is now in critical but stable condition.

Several units, including SWAT, responded to the home and eventually arrested Grabania for attempted murder.

During an interview, deputies say Grabania spontaneously said, “just take me to jail for the murder, I plead the fifth.”