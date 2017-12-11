Instagram to launch Direct messaging app to surpass Snapchat

(WFLA) — Apps have completely changed the way we work, live and play and today they are getting some recognition.

It’s National App Day!

Apps, which is short for “software application”, are the computer programs designed to run on your phone, tablet or watch.

Today there are over two million apps on both the Apple and Android platforms, and thousands more are introduced daily.

The latest is by main social media company Instagram, who plans to unveil a new app, called Direct, to enhance your one-on-one messaging experience.

The front facing camera will immediately appear on your screen when you open the Direct app, making it similar to rival app Snapchat.

The social media app plans to add more to dominate the filter game, which is currently why Snapchat is so popular.

The new app will become available today in Chile, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and Uruguay. There is no word when the app will be available in the states.

