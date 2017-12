AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire engulfed a home near the Avon Park Executive Airport Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 7:20 a.m. and found the flames consuming the structure.

The single-family home is located on the 4500 Block of Garden Lane.

There were no injuries reported. Firefighters are still working on hot spots.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for more details on this developing story.