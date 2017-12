TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Townhomes are on fire in Tampa Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning at the Brookshire Townhomes on West Sligh Avenue.

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene and say this is a two alarm fire.

There is currently no word on injuries or how many townhome units are affected.

Eagle 8 spotted the fire just before 3:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately released. Stay with WFLA.com for more details.