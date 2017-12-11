Express lanes open on Veterans Expressway, but you have to follow rules

TAMPA (WLFA) – If you travel on the Veterans Expressway, your commute to work may be quicker this week with the opening of the much-anticipated Express Lanes.

There is now an additional travel lane each direction.

The new lanes are located on the far left next to the passing lanes. Their purpose is to provide a quicker ride because they bypass several exits.

If drivers are heading southbound, they can enter the express lanes at Gunn Highway. The next available exit will be at Highway 60 which is the Memorial Highway portion of the road, just before Interstate 275.

If drivers are traveling northbound, they can enter the express lanes at Hillsborough Avenue and the next available exit will be Gunn Highway.

For drivers wanting to try out the new lanes there are some important rules to follow:

  1. Drivers must stay in the express lanes and not cross over into the regular lanes.
  2. Drivers can use the left shoulder for emergencies.
  3. Drivers need a mounted SunPass transponder or other approved transponder
  4. Toll by Plate and Cash Only services  not be available on the Express Lanes
  5. Only two-axle vehicles re allowed

This is the first phase of a six-phase improvement project. For now, drivers will not be charged extra for using the express lanes, making it a perfect time to try it out.

The second phase of the project is expected to be completed in the spring, and will extend lanes from Gunn Highway to Dale Mabry Highway. At that point, drivers will pay what’s called a dynamically priced toll. Which means the busier the traffic, the more expensive your toll.

