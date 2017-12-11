Cold weather continues in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday morning is the coldest start the Tampa Bay area has had so far this season.

Temperatures in the area will fall between 27 to 32 degrees.

A freeze warning will be in effect for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday.

The weekend was a cold one too — some parts of Florida even saw snow.

Near the Florida border, a “Welcome to Florida” sign had a light dusting of snow, according to a picture posted by NorthEscambia.com

The website also posted several other photos of snow throughout the county.

The cold weather will be a shock for some as you head off to work and to send the kids off to school.

Keep in mind, freezing temperatures can harm vulnerable plants, animals and those sensitive to cold.