BREAKING: 1 in custody after explosion near Times Square

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The New York City Police Department says one person is in custody after an explosion near Times Square Monday morning.

According to the department’s Twitter account, the explosion came from an unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue in Manhattan.

Law enforcement tells the Associated Press a man had an explosive device strapped on when it exploded in the subway around 7:30 a.m.

An NYPD official tells NBC News one person suffered a minor injury. That is the person who is in custody.

The A, C and E lines have been evacuated.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.