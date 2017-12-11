Accused Seminole Heights killer waives arraignment appearance

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The man accused of four murders in Seminole Heights has waived his appearance at an arraignment.

Howell Donaldson III is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning after being formally charged in the murders last week.

State Attorney Andrew Warren said last Thursday that Donaldson was indicted on four counts of premeditated murder with a firearm.

During his arraignment, Donaldson would have had the chance to enter a plea after being read the charges against him but court officials announced Monday afternoon that he waived his right to appear.

According to court paperwork, Donaldson’s waiver was made “freely, knowingly and voluntarily.”

