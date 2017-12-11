12 critically endangered, cold-stunned sea turtles airlifted to Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Twelve critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were airlifted to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for care on Friday.

The juvenile turtles were all severely affected by the cold-water temperatures in New England and were cold-stunned.

The New England Aquarium transported 46 cold-stunned turtle by private jet to Tampa.

Four rehabilitation facilities will assist in the recovery of the turtles.

The turtles are named after Santa, his reindeer, Frosty the Snowman and an elf.

Guests are able to visit the turtles at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: