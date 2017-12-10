VIDEO: Hikers lost in Everglades rescued by helicopter

Collier County Sheriff's Office

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hikers were rescued Friday morning after being stranded in the Everglades for a week.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Collier County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to hikers lost at Big Cypress National Preserve. The agency flew in a helicopter to locate Ryan Crowder and Tom Reiker, then directed a helicopter from Miami to hoist them to safety.

According to NBC 2, the lifelong friends were planning on hiking the entire 1,300-mile scenic trail and documenting their journey on YouTube, but they lost their map in Collier County.

“We were only supposed to be out there for a few days, and it kind of didn’t go as we planned,” Reiker said.

They ended up spending seven days in the preserve in waist-deep water.

“There are alligators and water moccasins everywhere,” said one of the men.

For a week, the men survived solely on beef jerky, Ramen noodles and boiled swamp water. They said they don’t think they would’ve survived if they hadn’t called 911.

