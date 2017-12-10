Space heater sparks fire at St. Pete home, homeowner says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A homeowner says a space heater caused a fire their home in St. Pete Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire at 1225 21st Street South.

As of 5 p.m., they’re still on the scene.

Fire officials tell us the homeowner is blaming their space heater for the fire.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.

