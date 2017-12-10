Parts of Florida see snowfall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Something unusual happened in Florida this weekend — snow fell in parts of the Sunshine State.

Temperatures were cooler for counties in the Tampa Bay area, but counties in the northern part of the state actually saw snowfall.

In a photo posted by NorthEscambia.com Saturday morning, a light dusting of snow is seen covering the “Welcome to Florida” sign.

The website also posted several other photos of snow throughout the county.

Santa Rosa County also posted a tweet with pictures of snow on Saturday.

❄️☃️❄️Here’s something you don’t see very often in Florida – snow! Share your photos with us! Photo credit: John Diamond (Jay, FL) and Sarah Whitfield (Point Baker/Milton, FL). pic.twitter.com/38RFXXooSk — Santa Rosa County (@SRCBOCC) December 9, 2017

Temperatures throughout the Tampa Bay area on Sunday were in the high 40s or low 50s. Those cold temperatures are expected to continue overnight and into Monday morning.