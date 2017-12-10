Parts of Florida see snowfall

By Published: Updated:
Photo credit: NorthEscambia.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Something unusual happened in Florida this weekend — snow fell in parts of the Sunshine State.

Temperatures were cooler for counties in the Tampa Bay area, but counties in the northern part of the state actually saw snowfall.

In a photo posted by NorthEscambia.com Saturday morning, a light dusting of snow is seen covering the “Welcome to Florida” sign.

The website also posted several other photos of snow throughout the county.

Photo credit: NorthEscambia.com
Photo credit: NorthEscambia.com

Santa Rosa County also posted a tweet with pictures of snow on Saturday.

Temperatures throughout the Tampa Bay area on Sunday were in the high 40s or low 50s. Those cold temperatures are expected to continue overnight and into Monday morning.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s