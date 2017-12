ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida law enforcement officials have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl from the Jacksonville area.

Laurana Sagesse was last seen in the area of Drakefeather Drive in Orange Park.

The 12-year-old is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She may be riding a purple bicycle.

Anyone with information on where she is should call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512.