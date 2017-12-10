Freeze warning issued for Inland Pasco, Citrus, Hernando counties

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) – A freeze warning will be in effect for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures in the area will fall between 27 to 32 degrees.

“Under a clear sky and much lighter winds, the air will cool down quickly,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. “We anticipate widespread 30s and 40s by sunrise Monday. The coldest temperatures will be across Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties where a freeze warning is in effect.”

Freezing temperatures can harm vulnerable plants, animals and those sensitive to cold.

“You should cover up any cold-sensitive foliage and make sure you have a place for your pets inside,” said Ed.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s