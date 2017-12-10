Freeze warning issued for Inland Pasco, Citrus, Hernando counties

(WFLA) – A freeze warning will be in effect for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures in the area will fall between 27 to 32 degrees.

“Under a clear sky and much lighter winds, the air will cool down quickly,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth. “We anticipate widespread 30s and 40s by sunrise Monday. The coldest temperatures will be across Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties where a freeze warning is in effect.”

Freezing temperatures can harm vulnerable plants, animals and those sensitive to cold.

“You should cover up any cold-sensitive foliage and make sure you have a place for your pets inside,” said Ed.

