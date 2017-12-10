Deputies seek information on shooting of 62-year-old Winter Haven woman

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are searching for clues to explain why a Winter Haven woman was shot early Sunday morning.

Authorities say around 5:15 a.m., 62-year-old Melissa Thomas was sitting in her car at the Circle K store at 1108 Spirit Lake Road when she was shot by a young man.

According to an arrest report, Thomas was about to leave the gas station when she was approached by a black male in his 20s.

Deputies said the man pointed a handgun at Thomas, and fired one shot through her open door, striking her, before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. Deputies said nothing was stolen.

Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries. She remains in stable condition.

Deputies said the suspect was wearing black pants and a black hoodie with white lettering. His nose and mouth were covered. They say it’s likely he lives in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-