Church, apartments evacuated due to suspicious package in Avon Park

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspicious package prompted evacuations at a church and apartment building Sunday in Avon Park.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the package was found near Avon Park Christian Church on Camphor Street near US-27 around 10:30 a.m.

The package was found leaning against a fence between the church and an old donut shop. Investigators say the church pastor’s son spotted the package and notified his dad, who found it suspicious.

The church evacuated itself after the package was found. Deputies then evacuated nearby apartments.

The sheriff’s office has cordoned off the block.

A bomb squad is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

