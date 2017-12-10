Car slams into Venice hospital

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A hospital in Venice was damaged Saturday when a driver lost control and slammed his car into it.

Sarasota County and Venice crews responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m.

According to the City of Venice Fire Department, a middle-aged man was driving north on Tamiami Trail when he lost control of his car. The car then went off the road and through a landscaped median before slamming into Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

The driver was the only person in the car and was removed by rescue crews. He was then taken inside the hospital for evaluation.

No significant injuries were reported at the scene.

Venice police are now investigating the crash.