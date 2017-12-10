Lions score first, lead Bucs 7-0

By Published: Updated:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to bounce back with a win at home on Sunday after two straight losses on the road.

The Bucs are hosting the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon in their first home game in almost a month.

Tampa Bay started its three-game road streak with a win against the Miami Dolphins. The Atlanta Falcons then handed them a loss in Week 12.

Last weekend, the Buccaneers went into overtime in their game against the Green Bay Packers. The Bucs eventually lost 26-20 in OT.

The Bucs are set to kick off against the Lions at 1 p.m. Annie Sabo and Dan Lucas are covering the game and will have the latest on News Channel 8. You can also follow them on Twitter at @WFLADan and @WFLAAnnie.

You can check back here throughout the game time for live updates:

Lions score: Lions get the first TD and extra point. Lions lead Bucs 7-0.

 

