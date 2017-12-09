VIDEO: K-9 attacks innocent woman taking out the trash

(WFLA) – Police say an innocent woman was taking out the trash when she wound up getting attacked by a K9, WCCO reports.

Body camera video taken in September shows 52-year-old Desiree Collins in the jaws of a police K9 who refused to let go.

“She had no warning that it was coming, just completely unforeseeable that something like that could happen,” said her attorney Andy Noel.

Police say officers were in the process of tracking down two burglars who broke into a nearby building.

Collins was bitten in her arm and her leg, and is still recovering from the attack.

“You see the whole thing unfold. You see the terror on her face. You see clearly it taking the officers too long to get that dog off of her,” Noel said.

Now, according to WCCO, Collins is calling for the force to go through additional training so that this won’t happen again. She is also seeking financial damages.

Noel told the local affiliate the officer, Thadeus P. Schmidt, made several mistakes before the attack.

“There were insufficient warnings and just no real control of the dog. The dog was on a 20-foot leash which allowed it to venture into areas where the canine officer didn’t know what was there,” Noel said. “Clearly even just watching this incident there’s some things to learn in terms of training for both the canine and the handler I think.”

WCCO reports the officer received a one-day suspension following the incident and was forced to go through a monthlong retraining program with his K9. St. Paul is expected to put all of its officers through more training to help them in these types of situations.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell released a statement saying: “My heart breaks when I watch this video. What happened to Ms. Collins was a terrible accident that should not have occurred. I am sorry it happened and that she was injured. As a department, we wish we could go back and do things differently. Unfortunately, we can’t.”