VIDEO: Florida cashier stares down armed robber

WESTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man attempting a robbery at a Florida Walgreens got nothing but some candy and an ice-cold stare.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment an armed robber encountered an unfazed clerk at a Walgreens store in Weston on December 4.

Video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows the suspect walk into the store and try to obscure his appearance. He grabs candy and ice cream before approaching the register. As the clerk rings up the items, the suspect gets out a handgun and demands money out of the register.  But the clerk was having none of it and continued to stare him down.

The robber eventually gave up and walked out of the store without any cash. He was, however, able to steal the ice cream and the candy.

Broward authorities are still searching for the suspect who is 5’09”, 150 pounds, in his 20s with a dark complexion. Anyone with information can call BSO Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738; Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

