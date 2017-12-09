Trump to do robocalls for Moore

By Published:
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore during his election party, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. Moore won the Alabama Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, defeating an appointed incumbent backed by President Donald Trump and allies of Sen. Mitch McConnell. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP) – President Donald Trump has recorded automated phone messages urging support for Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Saturday that Trump has recorded the phone message on Moore’s behalf. Moore’s campaign said the calls will go out to households Monday, a day ahead of the U.S. Senate election.

Moore is locked in a heated contest with Democrat Doug Jones for the seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump urged Alabamians to vote for Moore during a Friday-night rally in neighboring Florida.

Trump had done similar calls for incumbent Sen. Luther Strange who lost to Moore in the GOP primary.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s