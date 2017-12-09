Trump to do robocalls for Moore

(AP) – President Donald Trump has recorded automated phone messages urging support for Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Saturday that Trump has recorded the phone message on Moore’s behalf. Moore’s campaign said the calls will go out to households Monday, a day ahead of the U.S. Senate election.

Moore is locked in a heated contest with Democrat Doug Jones for the seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump urged Alabamians to vote for Moore during a Friday-night rally in neighboring Florida.

Trump had done similar calls for incumbent Sen. Luther Strange who lost to Moore in the GOP primary.

