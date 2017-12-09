Trump demands, gets apology from Washington Post reporter

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has demanded and received an apology from a Washington Post reporter over a photo of Trump’s Florida rally on Friday.

Trump tweeted Saturday that “.@DaveWeigel @WashingtonPost put out a phony photo of an empty arena hours before I arrived @ the venue, w/ thousands of people outside, on their way in.” The post included photos of the Pensacola venue as Trump spoke.

“Packed house, many people unable to get in. Demand apology & retraction from FAKE NEWS WaPo!” Trump tweeted from his Florida estate, where he was spending the weekend.

Weigel apologized within minutes.

“Sure thing: I apologize,” Weigel tweeted. Weigel said he deleted the photo after another reporter “told me I’d gotten it wrong.”

Trump said in a follow-up tweet that Weigel should be fired.

At Friday’s rally, Trump pointed to a CNN correction and other corrections and clarifications by news organizations in the past week on stories that initially had been damaging to the president but didn’t live up to the scrutiny.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s