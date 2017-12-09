Thief steals little girl’s wheelchair

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy CNN/WCPO)

(WFLA) – A mother is appealing for public assistance after a thief in Ohio stooped to a new low.

Six-year-old Austyn Bloebaum has spina bifida and her only way around is on her specialized wheelchair.

“I want my chair back,” said Austyn.

According to her mother, Casey Hamilton, the chair was left outside Thursday morning while Austyn waited inside for the school bus. By the time the bus arrived, the chair was gone.

The chair cost approximately $8,500 to build. Hamilton said not having it is putting her daughter’s life on pause.

“It’s very hurtful and it hurts for her to not go to school because she loves school,” said Hamilton, who was left in disbelief.

“She cannot walk, so the wheelchair gives her the ability to function outside of the house,” said Casey.

The mother is turning to the public in hopes someone will come forward with information on the chair’s whereabouts.

“If you stole it like I’ve been praying for you because that’s really really low,” said Casey. “Like clearly you need some help.”

Family friends started this GoFundMe page to help the family.

 STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s