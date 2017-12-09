Thief steals little girl’s wheelchair

(WFLA) – A mother is appealing for public assistance after a thief in Ohio stooped to a new low.

Six-year-old Austyn Bloebaum has spina bifida and her only way around is on her specialized wheelchair.

“I want my chair back,” said Austyn.

According to her mother, Casey Hamilton, the chair was left outside Thursday morning while Austyn waited inside for the school bus. By the time the bus arrived, the chair was gone.

The chair cost approximately $8,500 to build. Hamilton said not having it is putting her daughter’s life on pause.

“It’s very hurtful and it hurts for her to not go to school because she loves school,” said Hamilton, who was left in disbelief.

“She cannot walk, so the wheelchair gives her the ability to function outside of the house,” said Casey.

The mother is turning to the public in hopes someone will come forward with information on the chair’s whereabouts.

“If you stole it like I’ve been praying for you because that’s really really low,” said Casey. “Like clearly you need some help.”

Family friends started this GoFundMe page to help the family.