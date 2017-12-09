Children found after being lost in Homosassa woods

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four children who went missing in the woods in Homosassa Saturday have been found safe, authorities said.

Citrus detectives say the children, who were only identified by their first names, were exploring their campsite at the Chassahowitzka Campground when they disappeared earlier today. By 7:14 p.m., they were reported safe. Multiple units, including Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Patrol, Aviation, K-9, Volunteer Bloodhound units and FWC aided in the search.

This is a developing story. We will have more details soon.