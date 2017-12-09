Reports of loud boom pouring in from Tampa Bay area residents

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several viewers are reaching out to News Channel 8 about a loud boom heard in the area Saturday afternoon.

Viewers throughout Polk County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County and parts of Hernando County reported hearing the boom around 2 p.m. Some say it shook their homes.

News Channel 8 has confirmed with MacDill Airforce Base that it was not one of their planes.

Pasco County officials say they don’t have any information on anything happening in their county.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also said they are unaware of any incidents in the area.

Lakeland police say they are aware of the situation but don’t know what caused it.

We are aware of the loud boom heard across Polk and parts of Hillsborough County but do not know what caused it. We will share any additional info we receive — LakelandPD (@LakelandPD) December 9, 2017

We are currently working to learn exactly what the source of the sound was.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.