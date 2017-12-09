Reports of loud boom pouring in from Tampa Bay area residents

By Published: Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several viewers are reaching out to News Channel 8 about a loud boom heard in the area Saturday afternoon.

Viewers throughout Polk County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County and parts of Hernando County reported hearing the boom around 2 p.m. Some say it shook their homes.

News Channel 8 has confirmed with MacDill Airforce Base that it was not one of their planes.

Pasco County officials say they don’t have any information on anything happening in their county.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also said they are unaware of any incidents in the area.

Lakeland police say they are aware of the situation but don’t know what caused it.

We are currently working to learn exactly what the source of the sound was.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s