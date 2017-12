DEBRECEN, Hungary (WFLA/NBC) – A newborn giraffe made its public debut at a zoo in Hungary on Thursday.

The baby was born a little over two weeks ago, and is the second baby of mother Emma and father Szilveszter.

The baby is receiving care from zookeepers, as his mother isn’t nursing him.

The little guy is 154 pounds and already six and a half feet tall.

The zoo is accepting suggestions for his name.