Man sues Sheriff after gouging out own eyes during psychotic episode behind bars

BOULDER, Colo. (WFLA) – A Colorado man is suing the Sheriff after he gouged out his own eyes during a psychotic episode behind bars, Denver7 reports.

A lawsuit filed by 31-year-old Ryan Partridge alleges deputies and staff at the Boulder County Jail failed to get him treatment after he suffered a deep, severe schizophrenic psychosis in December of 2016.

His family claims staff was “aware of his long, tragic history of mental illness,” but they did not seek a court order to force his son to take medication. And to add insult to injury, they even made fun of him.

“Their argument is that they could not force him to take medication,” said Ryan’s father, Richard Partridge. “I would argue the Good Samaritan Rule. I’ve done CPR on two people, a drowning victim and [helped someone having] a heart attack. I couldn’t possibly not help someone that I saw in medical distress. I would hope the same from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ryan Patridge told Denver7 they tried to give him medication, but he refused because he thought they might try to poison him.

He recounted the eye-gouging incident, saying, “I walked around in my cell and started getting overly hyper and ultimately, I undressed, sat down and put my fingers in my eyes.”

“I told them on a separate occasion that I was thinking about taking out my eye,” Ryan continued. “They documented it and sent me to the hospital, but on this occasion, they didn’t take me to the hospital. They didn’t have room.”

According to his father, Ryan jumped from a second-floor balcony twice, resulting in broken vertebrae on one occasion. “So they called him ‘Parachute Partridge.’ I don’t find that very funny, as a father,” Richard Partridge said.

Richard said he feels most of the deputies and officers on the street are educated, trained and do a good job.

“But we have some people at the jail that are bullies and they need to be removed from that facility,” he said. “They see the troubles of society magnified ten times, but if you can’t take the heat, then maybe you should find a different occupation.”

Ryan’s mother Shelley Partridge, said her son was put in solitary confinement for long periods of time.

“The Judge gave him two months of work release,” she said. “The mental health people told me, he ‘was not a good candidate’ for work release.”

She told Denver7 she no longer has faith in the system.

“I was told that he would be kept safe,” she said. “He wasn’t.”

