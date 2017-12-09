Holiday shopping scams: How to identify fake sites

(NBC News) – Online scammers are taking advantage of a large amount of consumers shopping online this holiday season.

According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping scams peak in December. The average loss is $101 and the most susceptible to this kind of scam are young women.

Scammers will make a site that mimics a well-known brand and try to fool shoppers into buying substandard goods or stealing money altogether.

Make sure you are not on a fake site by checking the URL, there should be a lock symbol and an “S” after “HTTP” so you know it is secure.

If a seller asks you to pay with a gift card or wire transfer, that is a big red flag.

Use a credit card for the most protection, and never click on links sent through unsolicited messages on social media, email or text.

