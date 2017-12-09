Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children pleads not guilty to new murder charges

WOAI Published:
Texas Department of Criminal Justice

(WOAI) – The Texas woman known as the “Killer Nurse” has pleaded ‘not guilty’ of murder in connection with the deaths of five young children.

“We are eager to take these cases to trial and hold Ms. Jones accountable for the callous murders of Joshua Sawyer, Rosemary Vega, Richard Ricky Nelson, Patrick Zavala, and Paul Villarreal,’ said District Attorney Nico LaHood.

On Thursday, Genene Jones, in a wheelchair with a medical mask over her face — appeared in court. Jones was sentenced to 99 years in prison in 1984 for the murder of a Kerrville baby.

She has been accused of killing up to 60 babies from the late 70s to early 80s.

Before the five new charges she now faces she was scheduled to be released from prison in March of 2018 because of a mandatory release law at the time of her conviction.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2yOW91n

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s