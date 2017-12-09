Orlando Uber driver charged with sexual assault of passenger

By Published: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Florida Uber driver is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a drunken passenger.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 38-year-old Jorge Alberto Antunez Quintero was charged this week with sexual battery after an investigation into the alleged May 21 attack.

The victim told Orlando police she had requested an Uber ride to a hotel. She said she felt fine but suddenly lost consciousness.

Antunez Quintero told investigators the woman asked him to pull over because she felt sick. He said she pulled up her dress and he noticed she wasn’t wearing underwear. He told them he took that as a sign she wanted sex.

He says he took her to a hotel room and undressed. He said he got on top of her but stopped because he is married.

The victim says she woke up and he told her she was dreaming.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s