Flights out of Tampa Bay area delayed, canceled due to weather in other states

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials at the Tampa International Airport are asking travelers to check their flight statuses.

Due to weather issues throughout the country, the airport is seeing several delayed and canceled flights.

Due to snowy conditions in Atlanta and other weather issues throughout the U.S., we're currently seeing 121 delayed flights and 16 canceled flights. Please check your flight status with your airline before traveling this evening. — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) December 8, 2017

Five flights were canceled as of 7 a.m. on Saturday. Three of the canceled flights were supposed to go to Atlanta. One was scheduled to leave for Fort Lauderdale and another was headed to New Orleans.

About a dozen other flights were delayed. Many of those flights are headed to destinations in the northeast like Baltimore, Newark, New York and Boston.

Flights out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport are also being impacted. Six flights scheduled out of the airport for Saturday morning were canceled. Destinations for those canceled flights included three to Atlanta and two to Washington.

Officials say flight information listed on airport websites is estimated. They urge you to check directly with the airline you’re flying with for more information.