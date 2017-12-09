Flights out of Tampa Bay area delayed, canceled due to weather in other states

By Published: Updated:
Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials at the Tampa International Airport are asking travelers to check their flight statuses.

Due to weather issues throughout the country, the airport is seeing several delayed and canceled flights.

Five flights were canceled as of 7 a.m. on Saturday. Three of the canceled flights were supposed to go to Atlanta. One was scheduled to leave for Fort Lauderdale and another was headed to New Orleans.

About a dozen other flights were delayed. Many of those flights are headed to destinations in the northeast like Baltimore, Newark, New York and Boston.

Flights out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport are also being impacted. Six flights scheduled out of the airport for Saturday morning were canceled. Destinations for those canceled flights included three to Atlanta and two to Washington.

Officials say flight information listed on airport websites is estimated. They urge you to check directly with the airline you’re flying with for more information.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s