Crowd braves cool temperatures for Ybor City holiday parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Snow is falling across the country and in Ybor City tonight.

The neighborhood hosted its 7th Holiday parade Saturday evening with a gentle dusting of artificial snow.

The chilly temperatures couldn’t stop a crowd from showing up and dressing for the occasion.

“It is cold, it is freezing!” said Linda Homer of Tampa who brought her three daughters to the parade. “All I have been hearing is, ‘I am cold! I am cold!’”

Tampa resident Kathy Pacheco arrived with all of the necessities including blankets. Her family has been coming to the parade since it started seven years ago.

“It is a little bit cold,” said Pacheco, “but we will stick it out.”

Pacheco told us she is welcoming the cooler change. “We are finally in Christmas season. We are looking forward to this cold.”

However, the other people we spoke to tell us they are looking forward to the return of the Florida heat.

“I think it needs to be hotter at night,” said Julian Colburn of Tampa.

“I love cold weather but not this cold,” said Homer.

The cold temperatures are expected to last through most of next week.

