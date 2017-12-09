Crews respond to Clearwater house fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Clearwater Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a home on at 1729 Overbrook Ave.

Officials say the house sustained significant damage, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

