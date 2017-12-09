College student wears Christmas tree costume to classes after viral tweet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WFLA) — A college student in Alabama wore a Christmas tree costume to class every day for a week after one of her tweets went viral.
Kelsey Hall, a junior at the University of Alabama, tweeted a picture of herself in the Christmas tree costume last Saturday. She said she would wear the costume to all of her classes for the rest of the semester if the picture was retweeted 1,000 times.
The tweet quickly reached the 1,000 retweets it needed.
Hall followed up with another tweet Sunday night joking that her initial tweet was her “biggest regret in life.” She also tweeted saying, “Guys I really don’t want to do this.”
Hall followed through with her promise Monday morning and was spotted on campus in her tree costume.
Hall continued to tweet throughout the week, documenting the five days she spent in the Christmas tree costume.
On Friday, she tweeted saying she had just walked through the snow to her last class. She celebrated finishing her challenge by posting a picture of herself in the costume standing next to a Christmas tree.
Hall said her week in the costume was a little stressful due to people tagging her online and calling her.
After this experience, she says she will probably think twice about posting any more social media challenges.