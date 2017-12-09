College student wears Christmas tree costume to classes after viral tweet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WFLA) — A college student in Alabama wore a Christmas tree costume to class every day for a week after one of her tweets went viral.

Kelsey Hall, a junior at the University of Alabama, tweeted a picture of herself in the Christmas tree costume last Saturday. She said she would wear the costume to all of her classes for the rest of the semester if the picture was retweeted 1,000 times.

1,000 retweets and I’ll wear this to all my classes for the rest of the semester pic.twitter.com/uzIDepK43k — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 3, 2017

The tweet quickly reached the 1,000 retweets it needed.

Hall followed up with another tweet Sunday night joking that her initial tweet was her “biggest regret in life.” She also tweeted saying, “Guys I really don’t want to do this.”

“What’s your biggest regret in life?” Me: This https://t.co/qU4O0opsZ6 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 4, 2017

Hall followed through with her promise Monday morning and was spotted on campus in her tree costume.

Thank you to everyone who helped my friend reach her goal!! You have no idea how much this means to me!!!!!!!!! (📹: @katbielinski) pic.twitter.com/MObXGeenGA — Lucy Sweetall (@lucetheguce) December 4, 2017

Hall continued to tweet throughout the week, documenting the five days she spent in the Christmas tree costume.

Day 2: it’s raining and this costume is about to get all wet and gross 😫 pic.twitter.com/umqaOoPob2 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 5, 2017

People keep asking me how I’m feeling in this costume. It’s bulky but honestly I’m pine 🎄 — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 6, 2017

Day 4: jasper is getting festive too pic.twitter.com/CVE9g5ohio — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 7, 2017

ONE. MORE. DAY of classes 🙌🏼thanks for beleafing in me. — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 8, 2017

On Friday, she tweeted saying she had just walked through the snow to her last class. She celebrated finishing her challenge by posting a picture of herself in the costume standing next to a Christmas tree.

Jus finished walking through the snow to my last class!!! I’m done!!!! #twinning pic.twitter.com/hRV2llDtrr — Kelsey Hall (@kelseyhall1313) December 8, 2017

Hall said her week in the costume was a little stressful due to people tagging her online and calling her.

After this experience, she says she will probably think twice about posting any more social media challenges.