Cold weather shelters opening in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As chilly weather sweeps into the Tampa Bay area, 8 On Your Side is learning what shelters will be open.

Anyone needing shelter from the cold in Sarasota County can head to one of several shelters on Saturday night. The Salvation Army and faith-based partners will be providing cold weather shelters for those in need. The following shelters will be open Saturday and Sunday evening:

Salvation Army – Center of Hope: 1400 10th St., Sarasota, FL 34236.

The Salvation Army will conduct its normal cold weather operation plan, which includes the front porch opening at 4 p.m., with intake expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. The front porch will re-open at 4:30 a.m. and remain open until 5 a.m. when the welcome center opens.

Grace United Methodist Church: 400 E. Field Ave., Venice, FL 34285

The church will open at 5 p.m.

There are also two shelters open in Pasco County. The shelters there will be open Sunday, December 10 at 6 p.m. The shelters will close by Monday, December 11 at 7 p.m.

Shelter information:

WEST PASCO:

FAMILIES: Call The United Way at 2-1-1
INDIVIDUALS: Joining Hands Missions, 3333 U.S. Hwy 19 N, Suite 1, Holiday or call 727.215.8084

EAST PASCO:

Restored Hope: Call (352) 437-4815 before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. (Limited service.)

Samaritan Project of Zephyrhills: Call (813) 810-8670 before 9:00 p.m. Sunday. (Limited service; no pets.)

