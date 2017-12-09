Carjacking suspect charged with murder for crash that killed boy on way home from Disney World

ST. LOUIS (WFLA) – A suspected carjacker is behind bars in St. Louis, facing a murder charge after he took a young boy’s life as he was on his way home from Disney World, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Authorities say 9-year-old Caleb Lee was on his way home from a trip to Disney World in April when a stolen SUV slammed into his family’s sedan. The driver of the SUV, 17-year-old Darian Cummings was fleeing police.

Before the pursuit, Cummings and another suspect, then 15, asked two college students for a lift. When the students agreed, police say the boys pulled out a gun and took their SUV. Six hours later, an officer spotted the men speeding down Interstate 70. He tried to pull them over, but Cummings sped off and started weaving in and out of traffic. He got off at an exit, ran a red light, and slammed into the sedan as it was leaving the airport. Caleb sustained fatal injuries. His 5-year-old brother Evan and his mother and aunt were critically or seriously injured.

Cummings was taken into custody at the scene. The other suspect, now 16, remains in juvenile custody.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Cummings with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree assault and one count of tampering with a motor vehicle. His bail was set at $1 million.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family pay medical expenses. So far, it’s raised more than $50,000 for the family.

