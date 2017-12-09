PHOTOS: 100 children ‘Shop With a Cop’ in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas came early for a number of children in Sarasota today thanks to The Sarasota Housing Authority, Sarasota Police Department and Target.

Approximately 100 children participated in the agency’s “Shop with a Cop” event Saturday at the Target located at 5350 Fruitville Road.

The event pairs 100 local underprivileged children with local law enforcement to shop for holiday gifts at a local Target store before doors open to the public.

“Shop with a Cop is a great opportunity for children and police officers to get to know each other at a friendly, fun event like buying Christmas presents for themselves and family members,” said Chief Bernadette DiPino. “Over the years I have seen the generosity and heart of our officers who reach into their own pockets to cover overages at the register. The smiles I have witnessed on the faces of the children and the officers is priceless. This is the true spirit of the holiday season. Everyone leaves the event filled with joy and a lot of new friends,” said Chief DiPino.

“Having a safe and strong community begins with having mutual trust and respect between community members and the men and women sworn to protect them,” said Sarasota Housing Authority CEO William Russell. “‘Shop with a Cop’ builds positive relationships through this uplifting holiday event,” said Russell.

Funding for “Shop with a Cop” was made possible by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.