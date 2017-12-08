Wesley Chapel man caught sneaking into neighbor’s lanai with knives

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Early Tuesday morning, in the Whisper Pointe neighborhood of the Watergrass subdivision, security camera video caught a man, who deputies believe is 25-year-old James Pietracatella, making himself right at home.

Problem is, Pietracatella doesn’t live there. He lives right next door.

The camera catches him sneaking in the screened-in porch, with five steak knives in his hand, as the family inside, including two young children, get ready for school.

It doesn’t take long for Pietracatella to make his move. He walks over to a French door and tries to get it open, using one of the knives. It doesn’t work.

The camera records everything he does, including the clang of the knives.

Moments later, he tries to get inside again.

Unsuccessful, deputies believe Pietracatella uses the patio as a toilet, relieving himself, and then makes another attempt to get inside the house.

The camera records him looking like he’s waiting for someone in the house to come out.

Later, he sits on a chair and displays his knife collection on the table, then lights a cigarette.

Appearing bored, he collects his steak knives and carefully leaves, making sure the door doesn’t slam shut.

His mother, Bonnie, said her son is on probation for DUI and has a serious drinking problem.

She plans to send him to rehab when he gets out of jail.

Pietracatella is being held on $50,000 bail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: