WATCH: Polk deputy helps baby gator cross road

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby gator found itself in a dangerous situation when it tried to cross a 4-lane road in Lakeland on Thursday, but a deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office came to its rescue.

Deputy Herrara spotted the little guy trying to cross Shepherd Road and helped the gator make it to safety on the other side of the road.

Deputy Herrara’s body cam showed the gator weaving across the road before scampering into a wooded area at an old phosphate pit nearby.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the baby gator saying, “How did the baby gator cross the road? With the assistance of Deputy Herrera of course! (video taken on Shepherd Rd in Lkld, gator went into old phosphate pit) “PCSO – we are a full-service law enforcement agency” #gatorcrossing #onlyinPolk”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-