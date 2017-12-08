Vehicle spills gravel closing NB lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge

(WFLA) -Highway officials say northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge are closed after a vehicle dumped gravel on the roadway.

Crews are on their way to remove the gravel, which is scattered across all northbound lanes.

Officials say intermittent lane closures will be necessary for crews to remove the loose material. As of 2:44 p.m., two of the four northbound lanes are open.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing situation.

