Thieves steal 2 shopping carts full of liquor from Pasco Sam’s Club

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say three women stole $2,500 worth of liquor from a Wesley Chapel Sam’s Club last month.
According to deputies, three black females walked into a Sam’s Club located at 27727 State Road, filled two shopping carts with top-shelf liquor and left the store.
They loaded the liquor into a blue 4-door vehicle and fled the scene.
Anyone with information on their identities should call the Pasco Crime TIP line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference #17-046463.
