Thieves steal 2 shopping carts full of liquor from Pasco Sam’s Club

Published:
Pasco Sheriff's Office

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say three women stole $2,500 worth of liquor from a Wesley Chapel Sam’s Club last month.

Grainy surveillance photo of the getaway car.

According to deputies, three black females walked into a Sam’s Club located at 27727 State Road, filled two shopping carts with top-shelf liquor and left the store.

They loaded the liquor into a blue 4-door vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information on their identities should call the Pasco Crime TIP line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference #17-046463.

Photo of the suspects. (Pasco Sheriff’s Office)

