Teen searches for family of nurse who saved his life 17 years ago

(KSL) — A teenage boy in Utah searched for the nurse who saved his life when he was a baby.

Caleb Johnson, now a high school senior in Lindon, said he was in desperate need of medication through an IV following a car crash in 2000 in McKinney, Texas.

The crash ultimately left him with a traumatic brain injury, and killed both of his parents.

“My veins had collapsed,” said Johnson, who was 1-year-old at the time. “That nurse had to inject a needle into the bone marrow of my ankle.”

Seventeen years later, Johnson and his four siblings, who were also injured in the crash, created a Facebook post called Caleb Electric Brain in hopes of finding the nurse.

By late Tuesday night, the post had collected 7.9 million views and over 286,000 shares. Through various tips, Johnson had found out the nurse who saved his life passed away of cancer a few years ago.

The Johnsons said they are now hoping to make contact with the woman’s family to express their gratitude to them.

If you have information that can help Caleb find his life-saving nurse, email him at CalebElectricBrain@gmail.com.

