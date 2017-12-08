Tampa man shot, killed during suspected drug deal gone bad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is dead, and his acquaintance faces a third-degree murder charge after a suspected drug deal gone bad.

Deputies say 21-year-old Ecru Richardson was fatally shot at The Oaks Apartments Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to the complex around 8:45 a.m. Thursday after reports of shot fired. A caller, 23-year-old Daundrea Butler said his friend had been shot and they were on the way to the hospital.

Butler said he dropped Richardson off at the complex, but didn’t know the reason for the trip. His vehicle was seen entering the complex, and later at the rear of the complex, and parked near the front entrance. Twenty minutes after he parked, Richardson came running back to the car, and the men left the complex. Investigators said at this time, Butler was aware his friend had been shot and drove him to the hospital, where Richardson died.

Investigators later learned the men went to the complex to meet someone for a drug deal. During the transaction, Richardson was shot outside an apartment unidentified individual while Butler waited in the car.

It’s unclear what circumstance led to Butler’s arrest, but he was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder. He’s being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

At this time, detectives are processing evidence and interviewing witnesses and others who may have been involved.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

