Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: November 27 to December 2

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from November 27, 2017, to December 2, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

Shark Tales at 677 75 Ave. in St Pete Beach

November 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 27 violations

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

An employee with a beard and no beard guard was cooking food.

A scraper was stored on the oven handle between uses.

There was standing water in the bottom of the reach-in cooler.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: heavy cream 50°F and beer batter 52°F.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 2 soft droppings were found in the dry storage area, 10 hard droppings under the shelves in the dry storage area, 17 hard droppings under the prep table next to the ice machine in kitchen, 2 hard droppings on the movincool AC unit in the prep area, 10 hard droppings under and behind the prep table in the kitchen, 5 soft droppings under dish machine and 2 hard rodent droppings on the microwave in the kitchen.

Rodent rub marks were present on the wall next to the prep table and on the wall next to the vent opening near the walk-in cooler.

December 4, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 10 violations

Francesco’s Family Restaurant at 14418 7th St. in Dade City

November 21, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 34 violations

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: garlic/oil 79°F.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat French fries in the reach in freezer.

The pizza peel was stored on the floor between uses.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 20 soft black droppings were found around the mixer and hand wash sink in the kitchen, 2 hard black droppings on the mixer in the kitchen, 2 hard droppings on the pipe above mixer, 5 soft black rodent droppings under shelving on cook line near grill in kitchen 2 hard black rodent droppings around the fryer, 10 hard droppings under the reach in cooler, 2 hard droppings in front of the reach in freezer on floor, 4 soft and 3 hard droppings under and around reach in cooler, 15 droppings under the clean dishrack, 1 dropping on the door frame of back exit door and 50 droppings in the storage room.

A Stop Sale was issued due to adulteration of food product. 2 onions had been bitten into by vermin and 1 onion had mold on it.

Encrusted material was found on the can opener blade.

A nonfood-grade basting brush was used in food preparation.

The Paper towel dispenser at handwash sink was not working and unable to dispense paper towels.

Raw/undercooked animal food was offered on the menu and the establishment has no written consumer advisory posted.

Fly sticky tape was hanging over food and the food preparation area.

November 22, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 8 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from November 27, to December 2, 2017.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cooked potatoes 46°F, sausage 46°F and cut lettuce 46°F.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 30 dry droppings were found on the shelf next to soda boxes, 10 dry under the shelving, 5 under the handwash sink in the kitchen and 5 dry droppings by the beer cases.

The floor drains were heavily soiled throughout the kitchen and behind the bar.

Raw Hamburger meat was not properly separated from ready-to-eat cooked ham.

An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found on the soda dispensing nozzles in the bar area.

The cutting boards were stained and soiled.

A Stop Sale was issued on 13 tomatoes that were rotting and moldy.

There were multiples flies by hand wash sink, too numerous to count, landing on tomatoes and onions in the storage area.

Raw chicken was battered in the same flour that was used to batter the potatoes.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat broccoli in the walk-in cooler.

Stored vegetables, noodles and meat wasn’t covered in the walk-in cooler.

The meat grinder was soiled with old food debris.

The bathroom facility was not clean. The toilet was dirty and the lid of the tank was missing.

Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held for more than 24 hours and not properly date marked after opening.

Speed racks of pizzas were stored in a location that was exposed to splash from the hand wash sink at the front make station.

An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: coleslaw 57°F, potato salad 50°F, salsa 60°F, cut tomato 56°F, cut leafy greens 56°F, cut cabbage 62°F, shredded cheese 57°F, sour cream 59°F, fish spread 56°F, raw chicken 58°F and raw fish 59°F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. The following was observed: 9 roaches on the plug on the floor, approximately 15+ on a piece of wood on the floor, 5 on the wheel of the reach in cooler, 1 on the floor behind the reach in cooler, 1 on wood plug conduit holder on the cook line, 1 on the door of the reach in cooler and 1 live roach on the back of reach in cooler on cook line.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: shredded cheese 51°F.

Shell eggs were not properly separated from raw beef based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in cooler.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves to work with food.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included liquid eggs 58°F.