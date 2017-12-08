RAIN CANCELLATIONS: Some Tampa Bay area holiday activities have been cancelled

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re expecting rain and possible storms on Friday night, which is prompting the cancellation of some holiday events.

Here are the cancelled events that we know of now. Be sure to check back, we will be updating this list as new information comes in.

Weather-Related Cancellations

St. Pete Beach

The City of St. Pete Beach has cancelled two events scheduled for Friday night because of the possibility of rain and storms.

The Lighted Boat Parade and Tree Lighting Winterfest were scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8. The events will not be rescheduled.

City officials say the Holiday Land Parade is still scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. Saturday on Corey Avenue followed by Whoville-themed activities. The interactive holiday movie the “Grinch that Stole Christmas” will be shown at 11 a.m. at the St. Pete Beach Library. Santa will also make an appearance at the library. The best viewing areas for the parade will be along Corey Avenue and at the library. Parking will be available at the community center.

See the parade route here.

Seminole

The City of Seminole’s Winterfest has been rescheduled to Saturday, December 16th (6 pm to 9 pm) due to the extremely likelihood of rain.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-