Publix teams up with Habitat for Humanity to pay for St. Petersburg family’s new home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Michelle Amons and her three kids came to check out their new home being built by Habitat for Humanity when they noticed a parade of Publix workers headed up 12th Avenue South. 

Then came a huge surprise.

“We are giving $5 million to Habitat for Humanity to build homes throughout our footprint,” said Brian West, of Publix.

“Your home is one of the homes we’re paying for,” he said.

The audience applauded and Amons cried with joy.

The supermarket chain teams up with the house builder every year and helps pay for new homes.

Publix will fund more than a dozen homes under construction.

$90,000 will go toward the Amons’ place.

“Publix has been an amazing partnership of ours.  This is the 19th home they’ve sponsored in Pinellas County,” said Mike Sutton, of Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County.

It’s a huge relief for Amons, who’s a Humana care coach.

She grew up in many homes as a teenager and vowed she’d give her kids a spectacular place to live.

“This going to be our new beginning and our forever home,” Amons said.

And for her kids, this gift certainly shows the spirit of giving at Christmas time.

“This will be the last place we’re staying for a long time,” her daughter said.

