Police: Woman pulled out BB gun in Clearwater road rage incident

CLEARWATER, Fla .(WFLA) – A woman recounted the terrifying moment another woman pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Clearwater.

According to police, the suspect, Marissa Pajeski became irate after the victim switched lanes on U.S. 19 north, and Pajeski had to slam on the breaks to avoid hitting her car.

“Probably about five car lengths behind me, as I slowly got over, she sped up, got right on my bumper so close I couldn’t even see the hood of her car in my rearview mirror,” said the victim, who chose not to be identified.

“She swerved out around me, pulled out a gun, pointed it, started waving it around at me and started screaming things. Is this my last day on this planet? Am I going to be able to make it home to see my family?”

At first, the victim said she feared for her safety.

“Is this person going to pull the trigger? Are they going to follow me home?”

But before that could happen, the victim said she started following the suspect and got the police involved.

“Slowed down in traffic enough to be able to get behind her so I could get her tag number and follow her while I was on the phone with the police telling them where she was at all times.”

Police eventually found the suspect. They say she actually pointed a BB gun at the suspect that happens to look a lot like a pistol.

“I really wish she would get some jail time. Give her a lot of time to sit and think about what she’s done and what she plans on doing in the future,” said the victim.

Pajeski was charged with aggravated assault.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-