Orlando, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) — A severely injured Elf on the Shelf will be able to spend the holidays with his family after emergency room doctors came to his rescue.
7-year-old Aubrey Thelen woke up to a horrific scene. Sam, her Elf on the Shelf doll, had been severely mangled by the family’s dog, Zoey.
Aubrey’s mom is a nurse manager at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Sam was brought to the hospital for emergency trauma surgery.
The surgical team was able to get a special pair of gloves from Santa, since the Elf rules state that Sam can’t be touched.
Sam survived the surgery and was even administered magical medical glitter.
Sam is safe at home on Aubrey’s shelf where Zoey will not be able to get to him.
Elf on Shelf undergoes emergency surgery after mauling
Elf on Shelf undergoes emergency surgery after mauling x
Latest Galleries
-
Humane Society offers $1,000 reward to find person who dumped sick puppies in Tampa
-
Car crashes into building
-
Car crashes into building
-
PHOTOS: Endangered crocodile hatches at Zoo Miami
-
Bucs vs. Falcons
-
Courtney Campbell Causeway trail
-
Stacie’s 2017 Heart Walk photos
-
Winners of Siesta Key sand scuplture contest
-
Bucs vs. Jets
-
Bucs vs. Jets
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Psychiatrist says actions of accused Seminole Heights killer’s parents not unusual
- Suspect steals freezer containing dead dogs from Bradenton Veterinary Hospital
- Venice mayor in hot water over scandalous photo
- Affidavit: Missing Orlando nanny stabbed to death, left in woods
- PHOTOS: Orlando ER doctors fix Elf on Shelf’s arm after family dog attack