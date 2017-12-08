Passenger struck, killed in Plant City after fall from moving van

By Published: Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a passenger fell out of a moving van and died in Plant City Friday.

It happened on Alexander Street near I-4.

According to police, the van was approaching the interstate when the passenger fell out of the vehicle and was struck by passing traffic.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The Plant City Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Investigators are currently on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

